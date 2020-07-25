Editor:

The Sun Letters to the Editor section has become my favorite daily read over the past years. Only in this forum can I find my favorite attorney opine at length on the uselessness of masks in the Covid-19 pandemic we have been enduring. This sentiment flies in the face of all federal and state medical and health authorities. It also counters what both my local physicians have to say on the subject.

I would have more to say in this regard but I have an appointment to get my last will and testament updated . . . with my dentist.

Rich Weingarten

Port Charlotte

