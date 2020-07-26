Editor:
Florida is losing the war against Covid-19 because the people are listening to the politicians and not the medical experts. Those who fought in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam were strong and brave. They would be shocked and ashamed at the weakness shown by those who say that wearing a mask, washing hands, and staying six feet apart is too hard to do to win this war.
This virus is dangerous. It kills. Fighting it is easy compared to other wars. A vaccine will be developed. Until it is, follow the advice of experts.
The number of cases will drop and then gradually the world will return to normal. There is no easy, quick answer. Wake up! Man up! Smarten up! Wearing a mask is not sissyish. Denial is not smart. Stop whining. Follow the advice of experts. Be strong. Be patient.
Diane Mudano
Rotonda West
