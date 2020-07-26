Editor:
I just want to thank this newspaper’s choices in publishing the opinions of national columnists like Leonard Pitts, George Will and Kathleen Parker, among others. Reading their articles helps restore my sanity, and bolster my belief that our country might actually survive the mobster regime currently in place. Their writings are informed, intelligent, educated; they provide a counterpoint on the ‘Letters’ pages of the newspaper.
Donna Kupchik
Port Charlotte
