Editor:
I read with interest a recent letter to the editor, “Trump’s policies are why we support him” in the July 17th edition of the Sun. I appreciated a viewpoint that did not stoop to name calling or finger pointing. However, I would argue that it is the way President Trump implements his policies and conducts business that cause his detractors alarm and distress. These include:
• Enforcing immigration laws with a policy that separates families apprehended at the U.S./Mexico border and detains children in camps for indefinite periods;
• Imposing tariffs that triggered retaliatory tariffs from Canada, Mexico and the EU in addition to a trade war with China that adversely affected our economy;
• A federal deficit that has soared under his administration due to spending increases and tax cuts;
• Rejecting scientific consensus on climate change and withdrawing U.S. involvement in international cooperation to address the issue;
• Repealing or watering down numerous U.S. environmental protections;
• Repeated attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and hinder its functioning;
• Seeking substantial cuts to Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security despite pledges as a candidate not to do so;
• An un-coordinated federal response to the Covid-19 pandemic with a rush to normalcy as the number of cases in the U.S. climb exponentially;
• Personal attacks on a free press and our own country’s national intelligence communities;
• A long list of administration dismissals and resignations.
The letter writer's rationale suggests the end justifies the means. Clearly it does not.
Diana Lehr
Punta Gorda
