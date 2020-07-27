Eitor:
As of this writing just under 4 million cases and 138,000 dead Americans. When you accuse China of covering up the seriousness of the virus as criminal what do you say about the White House silencing the CDC or our President acting as though it's just a bug or a sniffle, or our governor deciding what information we see from the hospital reports?
How can a certain group claim to be the party of patriots of America then refuse to wear a mask or social distance which has proven to help slow the spread that could prevent tens of thousands of your fellow Americans from becoming ill and thousands from dying. It seems you are more interested is saving statues of confederates than you are of true Americans.
If you refuse to help fight this virus by simply wearing a mask in public then heaven forbid if you get Covid-19 and need hospitalization will you pledge not to take a bed from a patient who did try to help fight it? If we are fortunate and they create a vaccine are you willing to wait until all those who fought this plague get theirs before you do?
I believe the science and I will bear the minor inconvenience and wear my mask wash my hands and social distance because I care about you and America. I`m sorry that you don't feel the same.
Jim Goedde
Port Charlotte
