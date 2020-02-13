Editor:
I opened up the Feb. 5 edition of my Sun and my reaction was to tear it up.
I am tired of the liberal bias that is an element of every Associated Press article I read and this paper has chosen to allow AP to set the tone for national coverage. I watched the President’s State of the Union speech and felt it was his finest hour. I am an independent conservative, just right of center. The AP headline, the Sun’s headline “Trump uses the SOTU to campaign” is outrageous and can only reflect the view of a liberal blind to the good things that are happening in this country.
The goal of the state of the union is just that (report the state of the union) and the President correctly stated that we, as a country are in a better place than when he took office. It was right for him to support this with a list of his accomplishments and his promises kept (imagine that!). The response from the other side was pathetic and showed me that they are in no way prepared to lead this country. In the end, I decided to keep my subscription because there is good local coverage and frankly, there is one coupon I cut out every month that pays for the paper. I can only hope that the Sun will realize that your national coverage, primarily adults over 40 (who frankly tend to be more conservative) does not serve a significant portion of your readership.
Bob Hart
Lake Suzy
