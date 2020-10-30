Editor:

Bravo and brava to the volunteer poll workers at the Charlotte County San Casa early voting site. One of us is "balance challenged" and the volunteers assisted us with a chair and help with directions. They were all patient and kind, even when one of us (I won't name names) mis-marked the ballot and had to start over. The entire process took less than an hour and was very pleasant. Thank you, Charlotte County friends and neighbors, for being your usual kind and helpful selves.

Sandra Stull

Port Charlotte

