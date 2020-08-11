Candidate letters deadline is Thursday
To guarantee letters supporting candidates in the Aug. 18 primary election are printed prior to the election, the Sun must receive them by noon Thursday. Any letters supporting a candidate must be emailed by noon that day or arrive via mail Thursday to be considered for publication.
