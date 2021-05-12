A letter printed in Saturday's The Daily Sun pertaining to Vietnam veterans benefits contained a web address that was garbled. It should have read:
Vietnam Veterans who were on rivers or coastal waters off Vietnam and are suffering from potential Agent Orange related disease should check this link:
