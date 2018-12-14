Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo asked Thursday to clarify his position on county funding help for the PicklePlex development in Punta Gorda.
Tiseo, as are other commissioners, is concerned where the funds would come from. At Tuesday's meeting, however, he expressed strong support for Pickleplex and offered to help find a way to make sure it is successful.
Tiseo felt Thursday's Our View editorial gave the impression he was not supportive.
