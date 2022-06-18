Last weekend’s rains reminded residents of Punta Gorda that we have officially entered the rainy season. While this is a positive development for our Shell Creek Reservoir, it also challenges our residents. From flooding, to drainage, to mosquitoes, large amounts of rainwater cause a demand for services.
With low property elevations and the high water tables over much of our area, flooding is likely to occur during summer showers and thunderstorms. Residents must take precautions in advance of rain events. This includes securing outdoor furniture and securing items on docks.
For city crews, this includes storm drain cleaning. City crews perform storm drain clean-outs to catch basins and drainage lines at least once a year using a specialized truck. Drainage work also includes reconstruction of swales, outfalls, and roadway culvert repairs or replacements to mitigate flooding. The Right of Way Maintenance Division works to keep 115 miles of improved streets and over 230 miles of stormwater drainage systems flowing smoothly. Every effort is made to close streets and limit access to flooded areas when a rain event takes place, but ultimately, situational awareness is critical. Do not attempt to drive over a flooded road when flood waters are present. Turn around and go another way. As the saying goes, “turn around, don’t drown.”
Swales are shallow grass areas along the road which collect and convey runoff so that our homes and roads are not flooded. Much of our community utilizes roadside swales to convey excess stormwater to the nearest body of water. Swales function much differently than an underground pipe system that many residents are more familiar with. Besides conveying water, swales also act to filter and absorb water, resulting in cleaner canals and aquifers. A swale is expected to retain small amounts of water after rainfall. Unless the swale retains water for more than 72 hours since the last rainfall, it is considered to be functioning properly. It is not uncommon for a swale to be wet for weeks at a time during the rainy season.
Public Works is responsible for maintaining common drainage areas of the city, including roadside swales in residential neighborhoods. Crews regularly clear blockages at inlets and remove sediment from inlet basins and pipes to ensure that water can flow freely. Drainage swales are inspected each year. GPS-enabled cameras are deployed across the entire city on appropriate days. From those videos, we can identify work areas for the following year. If you have questions about the drainage program, contact Public Work at 941-575-5050.
Residents have been expressing concerns about mosquitoes in their neighborhoods. Charlotte County handles mosquito control services using a ground spraying and aerial strategy.
To learn more and see when your neighborhood is scheduled for spraying, please visithttps://www.charlottecountyfl.gov/departments/public-works/mosquito-aquatic-weed/mosquito-aquatic-weed-treatment.stml. Individual homeowners can assist in these efforts by draining accumulated water from items that are stored outside and emptying and cleaning bird baths and outside pet bowls at least once or twice a week.
The rainy season is a beautiful time of year; with efforts from city staff and residents, we can have a safe and enjoyable summer. We will continue to preserve our small-town character while promoting diversity, economic development, and sustainability.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.