On August 3, Allegiant Travel (ALGT) had its 2022 Second Quarter Earnings conference call. Below is from the company’s transcript of that call:
Daniel McKenzie (analyst, Seaport Global) asked regarding Sunseeker, “……..when do you expect to make a decision on the remaining 13 acres of undeveloped land?”
CEO John Redmond responded, “And then in terms of the phase three as we call it which would be effectively doubling the size of the resort we haven't made any decisions on timing there. Clearly, we would not start a project that in essence copied or followed the same blueprint as phase one and two did, until we saw that the results are there, the strength is there the demand is there for the product before we'd ever recommend to the board that we would want to start a project like that. And of course, there's always the opportunities to do anything with that property. I mean we've had inquiries from a multitude of different types of developers. So those of course are always possibilities down the road. So I think by the time, we ever make a decision on that, it would be at the end of this year or early into '23 before we decide when to start something or what to do with it.”
My observation: Sandra Douglass Morgan (appointed to Allegiant’s board last October) with impressive expertise in Nevada gambling, was she only picked so she could be president of the Raiders’ football team?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.