Editor:
Last November, voters in every district of Sarasota County overwhelmingly endorsed single-member districts (SMD), electing county commissioners by district vs. at-large. SMD succeeded in spite of a costly direct mail and social media campaign funded by local developers and business groups which tried, but failed, to misrepresent the rationale for electing commissioners by district.
SMD was a grassroots effort from start to finish and the voters have spoken. By supporting the citizen-initiated SMD Amendment, county residents made it clear that they want direct representation and greater accountability from our elected officials.
But political schemers persist.
Residents are receiving a phone survey/poll which poses various alternatives to electing commissioners by district — creating doubt and undermining the decision of county voters. Such efforts are not done casually and usually have a calculated goal in mind — perhaps to collect data "justifying" a 2019 special election to overrule the will of the voters and nullify SMD before it goes into effect in 2020?
The Sarasota County Commission is now the only local entity that can issue an ordinance to hold a special election at the county-level. Should our commissioners receive a request to hold a referendum to vote for alternatives to single-member districts, they should reject it. Should county commissioners contemplate taking such action on their own, they would be dismissing the will of voters who clearly said last fall that they want to elect commissioners by district.
Any official attempt to undo a decision made by county voters would be tone deaf at best and disrespectful of constituents at worst.
Pat Rounds
Sarasota Alliance for Fair Elections
Bill Zoller
Citizens for Sensible Growth
