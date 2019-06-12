An editorial in Friday's Viewpoint on funding disaster relief incorrectly credited a comment from Rep. Francis Rooney to his colleague, Rep. Greg Steube.
Rooney said: “It has become all too common for Congress to use disaster funding to break through spending caps that are in place. There are legitimate needs for funding to assist with recovery from horrific natural disasters that affected Florida and other states around the country, however I could not support a bill that is completely fiscally irresponsible.”
Steube said: “While I’m glad the Panhandle received the funding it desperately needed, I could not in good conscience vote for the Supplemental Appropriation which was filled with outrageous spending and no plan to pay for it.”
