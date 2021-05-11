Editor:
I live at 18782 MacGill Ave. in Port Charlotte. I am a retired firefighter living on a fixed income.
The county is forcing me to go from septic to sewer as I live by the Ackerman waterway. I have no problem with this and I am paying $575 a year on my taxes for 20 years. The county has not hooked me up to the sewer but has the nerve to send me a letter of code violation and wants me to pay $115 permit fee and pay for a septic company to pump out my septic.
I got this letter of code violation from certified code compliance officer Gary Rodehorst who gave me 30 days to have this done. My neighbor across the street has sewer service. The county thinks they can charge me for sewer but not provide the service! And on top of that, I'm paying huge hospital bills for heart problems I had during COVID.
What are my county commissioners doing?
John L. Sullivan
Port Charlotte
