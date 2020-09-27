Due to the high volume of letters to the editor concerning the Nov. 3 election, the Sun has set a deadline of Oct. 10 for any letter concerning a local, state or national candidate for office. No letters will be published that we receive after midnight Oct. 10 via email or that are postmarked later than Oct. 10. This will allow us, hopefully, to publish all letters before Nov. 3.

