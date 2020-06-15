Editor:
In case you haven’t noticed, America is no longer the leader of the free world. We are an embarrassment in the free world.
His hat should more appropriately read Make American Hate Again and he has undoubtedly achieved that. As a nation we are spiraling down at a rate that we would not have thought possible four short years ago. I wish I had something profound to say that would some how wake up the sleeping giant that is the real character of America, but I do not.
Part of me says that we are irreversibly doomed but my eternal optimism keeps reminding me that all is not lost if we but stand up and be counted against this political pandemic that over time is more lethal than COVID19. Let us not ignore the evident threat of this virus.
The 100,000–plus deaths attributable to coronavirus, as devastating as it is, may truly pale in comparison to the tragic decline we will undoubtedly suffer as we spiral down to unprecedented lows. Unfortunately, we are trapped in the present.
Frank Carroll
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.