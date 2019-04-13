Editor:

The entire story surrounding Timothy Rice is disturbing from every angle. He was arrested in his early 20s for sexual battery on a child under 12 years of age — twice. The second time he was also charged with lewd and lascivious.

He was sentenced to 10 years in jail on the first offense and 12 on the second. From the Florida Department of Corrections website, it looks like he was released from jail in 2008. Now we have two incidents locally of him interacting with children in a pool, a direct violation of his release.

What is most troubling is that when he bonded out of Charlotte County there was an active warrant for him in North Port for the same thing.

It seems unconscionable that his behavior only constitutes a misdemeanor. It is hard to understand the lack of shared information. What consequences will he face?

Repeated violation of this should be more than just a misdemeanor.

Charity Eavey

Englewood

