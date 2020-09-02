Editor:
On Aug. 10 our vehicle was stolen out of our driveway. After 11 agonizing days, we finally received a phone call from the police saying the car had been towed to the Arcadia Police Department's impound.
Thank you to the observant person noticing the vehicle appearing to be in a place where it ought not to be. We want to say a huge thank you to Sgt. Derek Alexander and Det. Ernie Boss for their very thorough investigation and dealing with my impatience. We also want to say another huge thank you to Capt. Kevin Joens of the Arcadia Police Department for his thorough processing of evidence found in the car.
Without their due diligence, we never would have recovered our Ford Expedition, aka Miss Piggy. Another huge thank to Jamie Fak, agent at Kathy Dorsey Insurance. She has helped us enormously through this whole debacle. We are now hoping once we get Miss Piggy a new tire, repaired brake lines and detailed she will be as happy as we are.
We are also hoping to be able to yell at the thugs that stole her.
We hope that, like us, the defund the police movement will never happen.
Debbi and Fred Barrows
Punta Gorda
