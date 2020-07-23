Editor:
Maybe wearing masks will not protect me or anyone around me as many suggest.
Maybe all the hype about the Covid-19 pandemic is just that, a hoax perpetrated by the MSM to force everyone to spend more money on junk, and ruin our economy before the elections.
Maybe reports of growing numbers of positive cases, and deaths are just 'made-up data' to sell more news.
Maybe I can go anywhere, do anything without a mask and ignore social distancing guidelines with no adverse reactions.
Maybe all schools can reopen without the kids being exposed or bringing home C-19 to their parents and/or grandparents.
Maybe teachers will not get C-19 from their kids.
Maybe I can walk across I-75 and not be hit by an oncoming vehicle.
Maybe I can ignore all the information to prove that I am not a "snowflake" willing to follow the rest of the "sheeple" and will never have any problem with C-19.
May Be?
Robert S. (Sam) Harris
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.