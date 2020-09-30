Editor:
I would like to challenge a recent letter writer that listed his reasons to vote for Trump. First he wrote that he was not voting for personality – neither am I! Then he wrote not to get him “started on Clinton’s time on Epstein island” – how about Mr. Trump’s friendship with Mr. Epstein in South Florida?
Then he listed the following:
" For policy" – and which policy would that be?
"For the right to praise “his God” – I thought there was one God.
"For the 2nd amendment" – oh, that’s right, “don’t take my guns!”
"For capitalism" – is that Trump’s version of capitalism where the rich get richer and the poor get poorer?
"For the American dream" – boy, don’t we all want that back!
"For police and law and order" – does that mean Trump will finally be brought to justice for scamming workers and breaking multiple campaign and tax laws?
"For the military and veterans" – are those the same ones that Trump labeled “losers” and “suckers" and he had to ask “what was in it for them?”
"For the right to speak “my opinion and not be censored” – wow, that’s a good one! Have you told Trump that? He’s very good at raining revenge on anyone who expresses a thought opposite his!
I’m reaching my word limit so I’ll stop and ask him about the “Democrats who are crossing over.” I’ve been reading about the Lincoln Project headed by Republicans and the organization “Republicans for Biden” . . . just sayin'!
Bonnie Leroy
Port Charlotte
