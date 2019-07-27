Editor:

The media strikes again. Why are we calling the four freshmen, female Congress people a "squad?" Why not "gang" or "clique" or "alliance" or any number of other descriptive words?

Because "squad" sounds good, benevolent, helpful, like police or firefighters, right? Those are squads.

The four, rabble-rousing, ill-informed, spotlight-seeking, mean girl group is certainly not a squad. We need to stop allowing other voices to define what things are called because they will always try to influence our perceptions.

Stewart Andersen

Englewood

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments