Editorial Cartoon May 8, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Gnc 17281 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 941-429-8888 Website Gulf Coast Rescreen 941-536-7529 Website Dependable Drywall 941-235-4440 Wendell Albritton Tree Service Serving Charlotte/Sarasota Counties 941-763-5042 Blue Parrot Construction 941-662-0366 Website Freedom Rehab Aquatic Therapy 3545 Massini Ave, North Port, FL 34286 941-928-7157 Website Painting Unlimited 941-979-7947 Jessups Appliances 1210 East Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34285 941-484-9030 Website Pro Path Concrete 941-286-6415 Brewburgers Venice Island 525 Tamiami Trail South, Venice, FL 34285 941-484-2337 Website Chris Care Pet Services Servin Charlotte County 760-835-5669 Southwest Rescreen Inc. 941-465-2318 Mr. Fix it Man 941-237-7530 Maloney's Sod 1068 Sheehan Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-637-1333 Website SWF Home Inspections, LLC 1930 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34293 941-800-2611 Website Tip Top Nails & Spa 317 Jacaranda Circle, Venice, FL 34292 941-485-6161 Website John's Rescreening 941-883-1381 The Calenda Group - Michael Sanders & Co. 101 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-505-5555 Website Inject a floor 941-813-8475 Sliding Glass door repairs 941-706-6445 Find a local business Latest e-Edition Port Charlotte Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. NASCAR Standings
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.