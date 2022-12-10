OUR POSITION: Newspapers and media in general in the U.S. saw a chance to get fair compensation for their work from tech giants squashed Tuesday by Congress.
For a while there was hope.
Hope for newspapers and journalists throughout America who have seen their profits slashed while tech giants brazenly steal their stories and reports for online publication. The hard work of reporters and editors at newspapers across the nation — from the Washington Post and New York Times to papers like The Daily Sun — has propped up tech websites for years with no compensation and, for the most part, no credit.
For a year or more a bipartisan bill called the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) had slowly worked its way through Congress. It languished in committees while teasingly thought to be ready to be voted on more than once.
The act would have provided a process through which tech giants would have to compensate journalists and newspapers for work they copied or posted on their websites.
Cristiano Lima, of the Washington Post, wrote about the bad news Wednesday in an online account of the opposition that killed the bill.
In essence, the JCPA would have allowed news publishers and broadcasters to unite and push for better compensation for their content that is used online.
Lima wrote “the effort, led by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), had been billed by its proponents as a temporary lifeline for reeling news publications whose advertising revenue has plummeted over the past decade amid rapid growth of digital ad titans Google and Facebook.”
In what looks like the end of any help for newspapers, Facebook and other industry giants let an onslaught of threats and criticism of the bill that forced lawmakers to back down and pull it from a spending bill that was being readied for a vote in Congress.
According to Lima’s story Andy Stone, who represented Facebook parent Meta, labeled the bill as “ill-conceived” and said the company would rather scrub news from its products than “submit to government mandated-negotiations that unfairly disregard any value we provide to news outlets.”
It is the same warning that Meta dished out in another face off with lawmakers in Australia who considered similar actions against tech companies.
As usual, money talked.
Lima wrote that “NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association, two trade groups that count Google, Meta and Amazon as members, on Monday announced that they were taking out six-figure ad buys online and in broadcast to oppose the legislation amid reports that it was under discussion.”
Newspapers never looked for a handout. However, the idea that we might get some compensation for the work put in to serve our readers was appreciated. The level of compensation was never intended to be a foundation to prop up newspapers nor would it have greatly increased anyone’s paycheck.
It might, however, have kept small newspapers in cities all over America from going under and leaving a void of news and information on local governments. And it may have allowed struggling newspapers to replace laid-off professionals and enabled them to cover all the news that needs scrutiny. It may even have put some newspapers in a better place that would allow them to do the in-depth, investigative stories that are more difficult to tackle nowadays.
Those hopes were dashed Tuesday by a Congress that bowed to tech giants who wield financial power newspapers no longer possess.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.