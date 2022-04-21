OUR POSITION: Gov. Ron DeSantis just can’t seem to help himself when it comes to making headlines that distract from some of the good things he does.
Gov. Ron DeSantis makes our head spin.
One day, he’s giving money to help foster parents. The next day he’s redrawing congressional district maps that is the job of legislators. And those maps he presented the Legislature will likely knock two minority representatives out of Congress and give Republicans two to three more seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Is it any wonder Black lawmakers are up in arms?
One day, he agrees to call a special session to work on a solution that will help homeowners reeling from property insurance rates that have gone through the roof. The next day he’s adding another task to this week’s special legislative session to get back at the Disney company for daring to criticize his Parents Rights in Education bill and halting political donation in Florida.
Legislators have been called back to Tallahassee this week to approve the congressional maps that had to be redrawn after census figures altered the makeup of Florida’s population. That is a job the Legislature is supposed to do, and tried to do by offering not one but two maps for consideration. But DeSantis rejected their maps and said he would veto any map he did not like.
So, lawmakers turned the job over to him.
He will give them his map this week, but he announced Monday he was expanding the special session to include legislation that would eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District that governs almost all of Walt Disney World in Orlando. The governor also wants to eliminate the special exception Disney received from the Legislature from a law that would allow people to sue social media companies such as Facebook or Twitter if they are censored. That law — which would allow former President Donald Trump to sue Twitter, for example — has been blocked by a federal judge.
It does not take a lot of effort to figure out DeSantis is mad at Disney. When the governor gets mad, he usually tries to get even.
Disney drew the governor’s ire when Disney CEO Bob Chapek opposed the Parents Rights in Education (also referred to as the Don’t Say Gay bill by its opponents). Then, Chapek said the company would halt its political contributions in the state.
If the Legislature is successful in appeasing the governor this week, the special district, created by a 1967 state law, it could be a huge blow to Disney. Right now the law allows the theme park and all Disney’s Florida operations to operate as an independent government with control over building roads, zoning and to build amenities such as its own power plant.
The governor is asking lawmakers to review all special improvement districts created before 1968 to see if they are getting special privileges that should not be allowed.
That doesn’t, however, include the 17 districts that make up The Villages, a Republican stronghold of retirement homes, or Wellen Park in North Port or Babcock Ranch in Charlotte County.
Lawmakers will do that this week despite House Speaker Chris Sprowls saying recently there would be no time to take up issues like the property insurance crisis, which now will be addressed in May.
All this makes one thing clear. You don’t want to cross DeSantis. He doesn’t take kindly to criticism.
