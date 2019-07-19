The Charlotte County Commission has been vigilant in recent years about converting questionable private septic tanks to its public sewer system — sometimes in the face of loud opposition from affected homeowners.
One place they haven’t faced a big fight is El Jobean. Residents there have welcomed the switch.
The community of El Jobean is situated off State Road 776 just east of the Myakka River bridge. It is a low-lying area of elevations from 2 to 4 feet high, just off the river and Charlotte Harbor. It has many canals. When storms come, the area floods quickly, and that leads to pollution in the harbor.
“The high groundwater table and proximity to surface water equates to all (septic systems) being in failure,” Charlotte County staff recently wrote in a memorandum. With 339 properties on the east side of SR 776, that translates into a good deal of potential harm to the harbor.
The county is now bringing sewer lines to the area a very good thing. This is the second leg of a long-term Sewer Extension Master Plan for septic conversion throughout Port Charlotte — also a good and necessary thing. Next up is the Ackerman Avenue area of Port Charlotte.
To help make the conversion affordable to residents and businesses, the county has set the price of $11,500 per sewer hookup. That’s reasonable. They’ve also set up payment options for those without the lump sum, also reasonable.
Overall, the El Jobean septic conversion will cost a little over $9 million, with roughly $4 million coming from the county’s BP oil spill settlement fund. Recently, commissioners approved the application for a $450,777 grant from the federal Environmental Protection Agency to offset costs. To qualify, Charlotte County will have to kick in $300,518.
Money well spent. The EPA grant wouldn’t lower costs for individual property owners, but it would lower contributions from the county’s overall budget. And that savings could be passed on to the next stages of the master plan. All are necessary to sustain and improve water quality in Charlotte County.
