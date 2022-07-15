OUR POSITION: A lawsuit over books found in libraries at Sarasota County schools makes no sense given the circumstances and the reasoning of the person filing the suit.
There are silly lawsuits. There are really silly lawsuits. And some lawsuits fall in between.
A lawsuit filed by an Englewood man over books he says you can find in the libraries of Sarasota County schools falls in the later category.
Robert Craft filed a civil suit filed in Sarasota County Circuit Court July 1 claiming the Sarasota County School Board refused to act on complaints from citizens about certain books in the schools. He alleges the board purchased obscene, lewd and lascivious materials that children can access.
He wants an emergency injunction to prevent children from being exposed to the 50 or more books he listed — all this according to a story by WWSB-TV.
School board attorney Daniel DeLeo says the suit has no merit. We agree.
The reason we side with the attorney and School Board has little to do with whether we believe the books should be in the libraries. It has more to do with Craft and what pushed him to file the suit.
Craft is not a member of the Florida Bar. He claims to have jurisdiction in the case, according to WWSB, “as declared in the Journey of Life of the Natural Person, the American Territory National, and/or the Citizen of the Constitutional Republic of these United States of America.”
There are passages from a couple of books in the lawsuit, including a description of a sexual assault and other incidents from a book about young girls sold into sexual slavery.
The most striking thing about the suit, however, is Craft admits he has not read most of the books on the list. He told ABC7 he found the list “on the internet” — and can’t remember where.
He could not remember why a biography of former first lady Michelle Obama was on the list, saying he knew nothing about the book.
He believes because the books were on “a list” is reason enough to ban them. That’s where the silly comes in.
Frivolous lawsuits such as this are a waste of time and money. Any money the School District might spend to defend their choice of books will cost Sarasota County taxpayers one way or another.
We have no problem if parents, whose children would be exposed to inappropriate literature — if indeed there is any — want to take their complaints to the School Board with specific examples. There is a procedure in place to address any perceived problems with books in school libraries and we would expect the School Board to address the complaints seriously.
This particular lawsuit by an individual who, from what we can learn, has no children in school is just another attempt to harass School Board members and that is becoming a problem statewide.
We would hope this lawsuit is thrown out.
