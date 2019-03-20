Editor:
Well, it follows that after the term "abortion" lost its initial shame and guilt with all the excuses for "the mothers' health," fetus deficiency," etc. We've extended the lie that this condition continues until the child is born and so it must be destroyed.
Human beings have sunk to the lowest low, killing the baby just prior to or after birth. People in the past have been known to kill their babies because they knew they could not feed them. We now kill them because they are an inconvenience. That's sick!
However, it goes right along with current thinking that our wishes and instant gratification must not be denied.
John L. Weber
Englewood
