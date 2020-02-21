Editor:
North Port commissioners, we are prevailing upon you to make a wise decision. Many families count on the Y for child care as well as use of the pool. Can the new Aquatic Center cater to our seniors who want to exercise in the pool, as well as the handicapped?
What about all the swimming lessons for all ages afforded there. Want to cut down the rate of our children drowning, swimming lessons! My granddaughter was taught at the Y when she was 18 months old. Is there still a policy that the second graders are taught to swim at the Y?
Yes the new Aquatic Park is a positive step; but, it is not the entire solution. Can we apply for grant monies?
Careful North Port, don't throw the babies out with the pool water.
Theodora Repose
North Port
