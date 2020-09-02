Editor:
So you think Trump is kidding when he yells 12 more years to his adoring supporters. He is just taking a page from Putin’s “Dictators for Dummies “ playbook.
Recently Putin had his term limits extended so he will be in power for the next 20-plus and I’m sure he planted that idea in Trump’s brain. If Trump is re-elected and his Republican enablers take the Senate and House, you can bet he will push for changing the presidential term limits so he can stay in power.
Not only will we lose all of our social safety nets but our democracy as we know it. It’s hanging on by a thread now. Please don’t sit out this election. Vote. If you don’t trust the postal service then either vote in person or drop your mail-in ballot at a drop box at the polling location. Please vote. Thanks.
Sherilynn Bennett
Port Charlotte
