Editor:
We all tend to focus on certain facts and less so on others. For example, when we read the U.S. Constitution and its amendments, the first two amendments get cited very often. Freedom of religion, of speech and of the press, the right to assemble peacefully and to petition the government, the right to bear arms, are spoken of often and even loudly. But sometimes we focus only on one of these freedoms.
The Preamble of the Constitution begins “We the People” but Article 1 gives different numbers of representatives to different states, free persons – meaning white men who own property – were to be counted but Indians not paying taxes were excluded, while all other persons – meaning Black slaves – were counted as only three fifths. Women were not mentioned at all.
The 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868, is greatly transforming our society, especially in recent decades. Within it is the guarantee that every person within the jurisdiction of the United States is protected equally under its laws. But we are still working out what equal protection of the laws means. Old traditions and customs are falling or are being stretched in ways not previously contemplated. For example, sex or gender seemed quite straightforward not so long ago. Not anymore. Those once excluded or limited can now enjoy the same rights and privileges as are all others.
We are not all alike. We are all different, diverse. But we are all equal under the law. An Amendment to focus on.
Theodore L. Zawistowski
Port Charlotte
