The extensive diverse coverage on all TV channels and online media sites over the past week in remembrance of the horrific events on 9/11 was both sorrowful and inspiring. Twenty years ago an attack on our country from a foreign enemy united every American. Masks, respirators, anything to help was brought to first responders doing their enormous deliberate task by strangers just wanting to help. Our world changed forever. Homeland Security emerged inconveniencing all of us - but we adapted without dividing ourselves.
Now, 20 years later, we have a raging pandemic event morphing into a more serious dangerous illness which is dividing us over getting vaccinated, social distancing, masks - tools to help this monster die, why? What happened to Americans pride and unity during challenging times. Why can’t we adapt until this virus is truly under control.
Not being into social media I feel it is at least partially responsible for allowing opinions to be believed as facts which has caused distraction, division and misinformation. Could it be possible that some bad actors are purposely trying to divide us and why? Please fact check information sources, try being more open minded toward each other, we are better than this. We can find the middle.
Remember only light can block out darkness. Try to say every day “may the energy behind my thoughts be transmuted into light an love” writer unknown. In the light we will win!
