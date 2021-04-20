Editor:
I would like to add to a letter of 4/10/2021 titled "Main stream media is no longer credible." I would like to add this bit of information to educate the public.
Wondering why so much fake news is coming out of the Main Stream Media the last 8 years? Here is why. On January 2, 2013 Barack Obama signed and enacted into "law" HR 4310 also known as Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012, which was part of the 2013 National Defense Authorization Act (NDDA). A large majority of concerned Americans were focused on the indefinite detention of U.S. citizens without trial clause contained in the NDAA and missed HR4310 which received little to no attention. This bill legalized the use of propaganda on the U.S. public! This is why the Main Stream Media no longer has any credibility. It should be renamed The Ministry of Propaganda.
Guy Dusek
Port Charlotte
