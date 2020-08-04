Editor:

1. Chinavirus

2. Kung-flu

3. Another democratic hoax

4. The virus will just disappear

5. If you need a test you can get a test

6. Social distancing

7. Essential workers

8. We need ventilators

9. We need PPE

10. I choose not to wear a mask

11. The warm humid weather will kill the virus

12. Hydroxychloroquine...take it...what have you got to lose

13. The economy will take off like a rocket

14. Maybe we can inject bleach

15. I can't breathe

16. Biden is hiding in his basement

17. Dr. Fauci is an alarmist

18. Person, woman, man, camera, TV

19. Schools must reopen or lose federal funding

20. I do not take responsibility for this

Election day is coming on Nov.3. Register and vote!

William Schlanger

Port Charlotte

