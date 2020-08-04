Editor:
1. Chinavirus
2. Kung-flu
3. Another democratic hoax
4. The virus will just disappear
5. If you need a test you can get a test
6. Social distancing
7. Essential workers
8. We need ventilators
9. We need PPE
10. I choose not to wear a mask
11. The warm humid weather will kill the virus
12. Hydroxychloroquine...take it...what have you got to lose
13. The economy will take off like a rocket
14. Maybe we can inject bleach
15. I can't breathe
16. Biden is hiding in his basement
17. Dr. Fauci is an alarmist
18. Person, woman, man, camera, TV
19. Schools must reopen or lose federal funding
20. I do not take responsibility for this
Election day is coming on Nov.3. Register and vote!
William Schlanger
Port Charlotte
