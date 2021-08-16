At a recent press conference, Governor Ron DeSantis blamed the surging number of Covid-19 cases in Florida on migrants.
In response to President Biden asking DeSantis to “get out of the way” of efforts to slow the spread of the disease, the governor responded by saying “Why don’t you get this border secure? Until you do that, I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you.”
There is, of course, no data to support the governor’s claims that migrants played a role in increased Covid-19 cases. DeSantis is employing the same “blame people of color” strategy used by former President Trump with his false claims that Obama was not a citizen or his unfounded accusations that immigrant Mexicans bring rape and murder to this country.
The sad thing is, with the help of hysterical ranting from right-wing media, the approach used by the governor might just work, getting him the national acclaim he craves. This tactic certainly shifts attention from facts which clearly demonstrate how badly DeSantis has handled the pandemic. Florida case numbers are higher than at any other time. While people are sick and dying, our governor switches subjects by attacking migrants.
The 2022 election can’t come soon enough. We will have a chance to elect a governor who listens to science to help prevent the spread of disease rather than blame people who want to enter our country.
