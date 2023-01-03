I believe 2023 will bring a reckoning for Donald J Trump. The one thing that Trump cannot accept is not being the center of attention but in 2023 that attention will be destructive to his very existence. The name Trump will be shunned in politics and business, the name might even become a verb in our English vocabulary. For those of us who play euchre the last thing we want to hear is “you’ve been Trumped”!
Don’t get me wrong. Trump has exposed us to the American legal system and how it works or doesn’t work. He has provided work for so many lawyers on TV analyzing the many crimes that he allegedly has committed on the American people. He also contributed to increased viewership on every national network proving that his skill as a showman was comparable to P.T. Barnum.
He even convinced himself that he was the greatest businessman, greatest communicator, smartest president, and last but not least was a man of God. Many religious leaders thought he was sent to us from God and would be our savior. Unfortunately in order to believe that, one would have to renounce God’s teaching and the 10 commandments. Thou shall not lie!
There is the story of a great football player who was revered and loved all the attention. His name was O.J. Simpson. Even though we all agree he is a killer and should be in jail, God saw fit to banish him into oblivion. Is Trump next ?
