Editor:

I believe 2023 will bring a reckoning for Donald J Trump. The one thing that Trump cannot accept is not being the center of attention but in 2023 that attention will be destructive to his very existence. The name Trump will be shunned in politics and business, the name might even become a verb in our English vocabulary. For those of us who play euchre the last thing we want to hear is “you’ve been Trumped”!


