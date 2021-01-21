Editor:
Maybe now that CDC has changed the allocation system for vaccines, Florida and Charlotte County will get more doses. We’re all aware that getting a few hundred doses a week is not going to work.
The other problem is the issue of the huge 65-plus population we have. By putting all of us into one group, it is almost impossible to register online. Having 35,000 (65-plus) or more going after 1,000 doses is ridiculous. The 65-plus population needs to be subdivided into smaller groups. It makes no sense to have a healthy 65-year-old person in the same group as a 90-year-old. Why not register by birth year, or at least in much smaller age groups?
The objective is supposed to be protecting the most vulnerable first. It might be that the oldest among us could end up being the last in line the way it’s going.
Walt Kiser
Punta Gorda
