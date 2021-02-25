Editor:

So many disgruntled people have voiced their thoughts in the paper regarding the distribution of the vaccine since it started up. My husband is 86 1/2 years old and I am 85 3/4 years old. We, too, are disgusted with the process.

Still waiting and waiting and waiting to get on the list. This current phase includes people from age 65 to 100-plus. That is a 25-plus year age span. Whoever made this large age group for this phase made a undesirable call!

I saw on TV or in the paper that Dr. Faucci said the next phase will include persons 60 – 65. This is a 5-year age span! Now does anyone still wonder why it takes so long to get on the vaccine list in this phase? I believe this is the biggest reason for the delays.

Seems that it could have been better had the age spanned 5 to 10 years instead of 25-plus years. The percentage of people from 65 and up in Charlotte County is very high and yet we have a 25-plus year span. God bless. To all of us who are still waiting to get on the vaccine list, good luck and happy ending.

Ruth Brosmer

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments