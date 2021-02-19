Editor:

The decision by Governor DeSantis to prioritize the distribution of vaccine shots was, for the most part correct. That is until he choose 65-and-up for the nonessential population. Charlotte County where, according to ww.census.gov/quickfacts/charlottecountyflorida), 40% of the 188,910 is population is over 65!

This flawed decision threw both of us under the bus! The chances of getting a appointment at a designated location, zip! For weeks we got up at 6 a.m./or 7 a.m. to enter the websites of Florida government, Publix, and recently with Walmart, CVS and Winn-Dixie, to be told "sorry appointment all filed up." I'm 89 my wife 86. There is little chance of our getting an appointment. Maybe we 80-plus folks are just being culled out of the population. Sad, very sad!

William Guenther

Punta Gorda

