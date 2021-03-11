Editor:
Maybe it is because my name starts with an S that after seven attempts using a PC and a tablet my wife and I have still not been able to receive a vaccine appointment through the county systems of Lee and Charlotte, Publix or the VA.
If it is being done alphabetically how about doing a reverse and maybe we will get lucky in these mysterious lotteries(?). By the way I am 87 and a vet and my wife is 84.
Victor A. Smith
Punta Gorda
