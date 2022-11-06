I never knew how little people made in the year 2022. Since 2018, the medical/dental front staff, insurance clerks, administrative assistants, store clerks, county clerk workers, etc. haven't had a starting hourly wage increase.
Still, CEOs, CFOs, upper management continually receive annual bonuses and large salary increases, but choose not to share with the lowly work force.
Meanwhile, there are those who think that $15/hour is outrageous. They think that the burger flipping/donut/coffee shop business should be geared towards teenagers; however they go to school and aren't available for morning lattes or McMuffins. Whopper lunches are also out of the question.
How far does $15/hr ($2,600/month) really go? A one-bedroom, one-bath place to live - around 800 sq. feet costs $1,200/month. Add to that electricity $150, internet $100, $60 water, car payment $400, car insurance $100, gas $150, health insurance $200, food $165, and phone $75 and there is your $15 per hour ($2,600/month).
Please don't tell me to live within my means. (These figures don't even account for taxes taken out.) $15/hour doesn't even allow us to live. Shelter, food, cars, gas, and everything else has gone up tremendously in price - the federal minimum wage has stayed the same since 2008.
So the next time you're out and about doing whatever it is you're doing, just remember how far $15/hour really doesn't go.
