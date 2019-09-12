Editor:
The mental health test for carry weapons license is a backdoor attack on the Second Amendment. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual, which is the bible for the profession, is created by a popularity vote among psychiatrists. Conditions can be placed in as illnesses and taken out at will.
An example is homosexuality. It was considered a mental illness and now is not.
This proposed legislation opens the door to creating conditions that do not currently exist that will prevent individuals from acquiring a carry permit and/or owning guns.
Recent coverage on the news media that states that at least 50% of our population is mentally ill is the beginning of taking the experiences of life and claiming that stress and depression are mental illnesses. Degree of impaired functioning is not discussed to help create the belief that these are abnormal episodes of life, not ones that can be experienced without debilitating consequences.
Remember Europe and its disarming of its citizens which allowed Hitler to roll across the continent unopposed.
Who ever in the Florida Legislature proposed this legislation is either ignorant of the facts or thinks that we are.
Joyce S. Cream
Englewood
