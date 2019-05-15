Editor:
I listened to our legislators debate about arming teachers and now reading the letters supporting it. In my opinion this is a bad idea because:
1. The people who commit these acts are not in their right mind. They do not care if there are guns in there because in all probability they really don’t care if they die and in some cases want to die.
2. To be effective the teacher must be carrying the gun. If it is secured in a locked drawer or safe, then the teacher must get the gun, wasting valuable time. Would you want the teacher trying to get his weapon or trying to get your child to safety.
3. Many of the teachers have children of their own. How do you ask them to risk their lives and their children’s future as well as teach your kids for the paltry salary we pay them in this state.
We live in a violent society right now. The solution we are being given by our lawmakers is if you feel insecure go buy a gun to protect yourself. They will not be satisfied until every man woman and child is armed and dangerous. They don’t have to worry, living in their gated community and send their children to private schools.
John Lenigan
North Port
