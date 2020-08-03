Editor:
Good morning Punta Gorgeous!
We recently relocated to the Atlanta area to be near our kids. It was a tough decision to leave paradise, but with everything happening in the world and us in our "golden" years....
We couldn't say goodbye to all of you because of the virus. We will be back for visits, when it is safe!
I wanted to thank all of you for your friendship and all the Phun we had throughout the many years. And thanks to all the organizations and events we participated in. From the Phantoms, Conquistadors, the Christmas tree, the parades, all the Funk Fests, the block parties, witches walks, Bunny hops, Air Shows, dancing with the stars, 2012 Leadership Charlotte (Night of Knights), Fishermen's Village events, Realtors Association, CDBIA and my Coldwell Banker phamily.
And the police, firemen, Sheriff's Office and city employees. Too many phavorite restaurants, bars and my Publix at Burnt Store to mention!
As we all know, Punta Gorgeous is a special place. Almost mystical considering the geography, the organizations, the businesses but most of all because of you, the residents. A true paradise! We love you all and PG will always be our favorite place. We will be back to visit many times over the years.
So many great times and great people like you!
Thank you, again. We miss you...
Fig & Nancy Newton
Atlanta, Georgia
