Florida’s county health departments are distributing available COVID -19 vaccine in a variety of ways. Some through online appointments, some on a first-come, first-serve basis. Many via computer only, while others are saying they are working on a telephone option. But whatever the method, most people are trying multiple times to log on only to hear all available appointments are full. Try again later.

To me, this is frustrating, inefficient, and wasteful.

My suggestion is to have all qualified individuals or couples fill out a simple form and submit it online, via USPS mail or telephone. Then, place all registered parties in a computer program that selects applicants at random and offers them a selection of appointment times in their communities. They would have a limited time to respond. After which, the applicant would go back into the general pool.

This procedure would be less stressful, fairer, and not as time-consuming for all parties.

Joe Magnin

Punta Gorda


