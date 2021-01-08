Editor:
The current reservation system in Charlotte and Sarasota counties needs some creative changes. It is totally unfair to the oldest of the elderly and causes such anxiety to anyone who tries to log on and make an appointment for a vaccine.
First, put all of the letters of the alphabet into a hat and draw them out one at a time for the vaccine lottery. Then start with the oldest citizens. All 90 and above with the last name starting with the first letter drawn gets priority in making appointment and then go on down the line until the days schedule is filled.
This way you will know upfront where you will eventually fit in. Just like the Vietnam War draft lottery using birthdays...except then if you won, you lost.
Gerald Larson
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.