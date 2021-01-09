Editor:

A suggestion for local health departments on vaccine distribution. Start with 79-plus seniors with appointments by phone call. When that group is done, 74-78, then 69-83 etc.

Clearly the current systems won’t work. Or if you really have to do 65 and over do it by birthday: Jan. 1-15, 16-31, February 1-15, 16-28, etc. Each county should have a data analyst with a math background to think like this. As always this is not rocket science.

Bill Loughan

Englewood


