Editor:
Thank you Billy Fuccillo, CEO of Fucillo Automotive Group, for your generous donation of $100,000 on Jan. 22 to the annual WINK-TV Feeds Families Hunger Walk that helped them exceed their goal of $300,000. The annual walk is the largest anti-hunger community event in Southwest Florida.
These donations help Harry Chapin Food Bank provide for nearly 28,000 individuals and families it serves weekly for Southwest Florida. The Harry Chapin Food Bank in 2017-2018 provided 24 million pounds of food to more than 150 partner agencies. This was the equivalent of about 20 million meals for the needy.
In case you don't watch television, Billy is the man that tell us his deals are "huge." Evidently, so is his heart for local families in need.
Fuccillo Automotive Group have the Kia dealerships in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte and Wesley Chapel. Again, thank you Billy and WINK-TV for your generous support of the needy in Southwest Florida.
Charles Polk
Punta Gorda
