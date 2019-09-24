Editor:
I have been a Charlotte County resident now for over 30 years and run a small business in the construction industry. This has allowed me to meet and deal with a number of other contractors — some good and some not so good.
Recently, I had to remodel my home and despite my contacts over the years it was still a struggle to find companies to follow through on their words. Half wouldn't even show up for an estimate or call you back.
Well, one of the projects was completely redoing the floors. I called around and got the same type of results — no shows, no call-backs etc. But eventually I did manage to get a couple of estimates.
Well, this letter is a hats off to the company I chose. TCW, or Tile and Carpet World, of Port Charlotte. From day one, the estimator showed up when he said, his expertise in his industry was extremely helpful and that allowed me to narrow down my selection.
I chose the tile, they ordered it and gave me a date. The order was delayed a bit — so the office called and let me know. Awesome. Communication — it's all it takes. The ladies in the office, to the installer on the job and even the owner this company is top notch. Five star is the typical rating system. I give the 10 stars. And now I give them referral after referral.
TCW, the only flooring company you need to call. Thank you, guys
Chris Walling
Port Charlotte
