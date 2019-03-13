Editor:
Valentine's Day. I did not have to make this day interesting. It just was visiting Dollar Tree, both of them. Heart balloons everywhere.
A lady most likely in her early seventies was wearing the biggest smile. In her hands were seven balloons. I said to her, "Who is that beautiful bouquet of balloons for?" Her response was apparent. "My husband," was her reply.
There were "men shopping everywhere," one rose, bouquet of roses, chocolates?
When I was checking out, there was a man behind me with a single Valentine card. I said to him, "Do you think they will sell all these balloons?" His words to me, "I bought my wife a card and I'm going to make her dinner."
I hope I made you smile.
Marilyn Thompson
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.